Here's a list of malls and their operating hours on November 1 and 2, and during the holidays.

Published 9:29 PM, October 27, 2018

Bookmark this page. This is updated as advisories from more mall operators come in.

MANILA, Philippines – Malls will adjust their operating hours for holiday shoppers earlier than usual – starting in November, in time for All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day.

Here's a guide to the adjusted mall schedules, from November to December 2018.

QUEZON CITY

Eastwood Mall

November 1 & 2: 11AM to 10PM

December 1-15

Monday to Thursday: 11am to 11pm



Friday and Saturday: 11am to 11pm



Sunday: 10am to 10pm

December 24: 11am to 9pm

December 25 and January 1, 2019: 11AM–10PM

Eastwood Citywalk

November 1 & 2: 12nn to 11pm

December 1-15

Monday to Thursday: 11am to 11pm



Friday and Saturday: 11am to 12am



Sunday: 11am to 11pm

December 24: 11am to 9pm

December 25 and Jan 1: 12pm to 11pm

Eastwood Cybermall

November 1 & 2: 11AM to 10PM (no changes)

December 1-15

Monday - Sunday 11AM to 10PM (no changes)

TAGUIG

Forbes Town

November 1 & 2: 11am - 11pm

December 24: 10am to 9pm

December 25: 12nn to 11pm

December 31: 10am to 9pm

January 1, 2019: 12nn to 11pm

Uptown Mall and Uptown Parade

November 1: 12nn to 10pm

November 2 - December 14: 10am to 10pm (regular mall hours)

December 15 - 23: 10am to 11pm

December 25: 12nn to 10pm

December 26 - 29: 10am to 10pm (regular mall hours)

December 20: 10am - 11pm

December 31: 9am to 7pm (non food establishments); 9am to 12mn (selected establishments)

January 1, 2019: 12nn to 10pm

McKinley Hill, Fort Bonifacio

October 31: 10am - 10pm

November 1: 12nn - 10pm

November 2: 10am - 10pm

December schedule: To be updated

MANILA

Lucky Chinatown, Binondo

Nov 1: 12nn to 10pm

December 24 - 31: 9am to 7pm

All Saturdays and Sundays of November & December, November 30, December 17-21: 9am to 10pm

January 1, 2019: 12nn to 10pm

PASAY

Newport Mall, Resorts World Manila

December 1-15

Monday - Thursday: 12nn - 12mn



Friday - Sunday: 10am - 12mn

December 16 - 23

Monday - Sunday: 10am - 12mn



December 24, Monday: 10am - 7pm

December 25 - 31

Monday - Sunday: 10am - 12mn

LAGUNA

Southwoods City, Biñan

Nov 1: 12nm to 9pm

Nov 30: 10am to 10pm

All weekends of December: 10am to 10pm

December 24 and 31:9am to 7pm

December 25: 10am to 10pm

January 1: 12nn to 9pm

In October, mall operators in Metro Manila agreed to adjust their store and delivery hours to help ease traffic during the holiday season – from November 5, 2018, to January 14, 2019 – while government agencies and private companies will stop all road works and diggings during this period. – Rappler.com