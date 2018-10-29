Stranded commuters can also use the restrooms and charge their phones at Megaworld malls

Published 10:47 PM, October 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Megaworld Lifestyle Malls will waive overnight parking fees on Tuesday, October 30, for those who might be affected by rains and flood that Typhoon Rosita (Yutu) is expected to bring.

As of 5 pm Monday, October 29, more areas were placed under Signal No. 3, as Typhoon Rosita continued to threaten the southern Isabela-northern Aurora area. Metro Manila and surrounding provinces were under Signal No. 1. (Check the weather updates here.)

"Feel free to take comfort at these Megaworld Lifestyle Malls and use our restrooms, phone charging stations, and Wi-Fi to connect with your loved ones," the chain's advisory said Monday afternoon:

Eastwood City at Quezon City

Uptown Bonifacio, Fort Bonifacio, Taguig

Forbes Town at Fort Bonifacio, Taguig

Newport City at Resorts World Manila, Pasay

San Lorenzo Place, Makati City

Venice Grand Canal at McKinley Hill, Fort Bonifacio, Taguig

Southwoods Mall, Binan Laguna

Lucky Chinatown, Binondo, Manila

Paseo Center, Makati City

California Garden Square, Mandaluyong

Three Central, Makati

Twenty-four-hour convenience stores in the area are open for customers' needs. – Rappler.com

*Image of Eastwood City mall from Shutterstock