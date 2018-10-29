Typhoon Rosita: Free overnight parking at Megaworld malls on October 30
Please refresh this page for updates.
MANILA, Philippines – Megaworld Lifestyle Malls will waive overnight parking fees on Tuesday, October 30, for those who might be affected by rains and flood that Typhoon Rosita (Yutu) is expected to bring.
As of 5 pm Monday, October 29, more areas were placed under Signal No. 3, as Typhoon Rosita continued to threaten the southern Isabela-northern Aurora area. Metro Manila and surrounding provinces were under Signal No. 1. (Check the weather updates here.)
"Feel free to take comfort at these Megaworld Lifestyle Malls and use our restrooms, phone charging stations, and Wi-Fi to connect with your loved ones," the chain's advisory said Monday afternoon:
- Eastwood City at Quezon City
- Uptown Bonifacio, Fort Bonifacio, Taguig
- Forbes Town at Fort Bonifacio, Taguig
- Newport City at Resorts World Manila, Pasay
- San Lorenzo Place, Makati City
- Venice Grand Canal at McKinley Hill, Fort Bonifacio, Taguig
- Southwoods Mall, Binan Laguna
- Lucky Chinatown, Binondo, Manila
- Paseo Center, Makati City
- California Garden Square, Mandaluyong
- Three Central, Makati
Twenty-four-hour convenience stores in the area are open for customers' needs. – Rappler.com
*Image of Eastwood City mall from Shutterstock