Published 6:40 AM, October 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Rosita (Yutu), which made landfall in Isabela on Tuesday, October 30, downed some transmission lines in Luzon.

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) gave the following update as of 5 am on Tuesday.

UNAVAILABLE

Santiago-Cauayan 69kV Line

Isabela I Electric Cooperative (Iselco I)

October 29, 10:57 pm



Gamu-Ilagan-Naguilian-Reina Mercedes 69kV Line

Isabela I Electric Cooperative and Isabela II Electric Cooperative (Iselco I and Iselco II)

October 29, 11:16 pm



Tuguegarao-Tabuk 69kV Line

Cagayan I Electric Cooperative and Kalinga-Apayao Electric Cooperative (Cagelco I and Kaelco)

October 30, 12 am



Tuguegarao-Cabagan 69kV Line

Isabela II Electric Cooperative (Iselco II)

October 30, 1:28 am



Magapit-Sta Ana 69kV Line

Cagayan Electric Cooperative (Cagelco)

October 30, 12 am



Concepcion-Camiling 69kV Line

Tarlac Electric Cooperative (Tarelco)

October 30, 3:31 am

"Please note that loss of power may be caused by affected transmission facilities of NGCP or distribution facilities of electric cooperatives," said the NGCP.

"Inspection and restoration of lines in the affected areas will be in full swing as soon as the weather allows." – Rappler.com