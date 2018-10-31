The Luis Chavit Singson Group and ARMM-based company TierOne Communications join forces to bid for the country's 3rd major telecommunications slot

Published 9:43 AM, October 31, 2018

Join the discussion live on Wednesday, October 31, at 2 pm

MANILA, Philippines – At least 9 companies have expressed interest in bidding for the 3rd major telecommunications slot in the country.

Among the first to buy bid documents was former Ilocos Sur Governor Luis “Chavit” Singson, who teamed up with ARMM-based broadband internet provider TierOne Communications.

The Luis Chavit Singson (LCS) Group and TierOne are confident that they can bring the "much needed world-class telecommunications services across the archipelago."

TierOne formed a consortium with at least 17 companies from various related industries such as power, blockchain, network and infrastructure, device development and advertising, which solidifies their bid.

Do they have what it takes to manage such a capital-intensive undertaking?

Tune in and join the discussion live on Wednesday, October 31, at 2 pm. – Rappler.com