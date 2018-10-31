The terminal fee will go up from P550 to P750 for international flights, and from P200 to P300 for domestic flights

Published 1:40 PM, October 31, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) terminal fee for international and domestic flights will be increased beginning the 2nd quarter of 2019.

In a media briefing, Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) General Manager Ed Monreal said they have planned a P200 increase for international flights and a P100 hike for domestic flights.

The current NAIA terminal fee is P550 for international flights, and P200 for domestic. Under the plan, these would become P750 for international and P300 for domestic.

Monreal said the implementation would be by April 2019, as the proposal was unopposed during the public hearing on Tuesday, October 30.

"Kumpara natin within the region, tayo na pinakamalayo so far sa terminal fee. Kailangan natin ng pangtustos para masustain ang improvements na makukuha sa revenue para madagdagan ang ating funding," Monreal said.

(If we compare the terminal fees within the region, ours is the lowest. We need funding to sustain the improvements [at the airport] which we would get from the revenues for additional funding.)

Terminal fees at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport stand at P850 for international flights and P300 for domestic, while Clark International Airport charges P650 for international and P150 for domestic.

Monreal said the additional revenues from the terminal fee hike would contribute at least 1% to NAIA's gross revenues.

He added that they are expecting a deficit in terms of revenues in the next 5 years, if terminal fees are not increased.

Overseas Filipino workers will still be exempt from terminal fees, Monreal said.

NAIA, the country's main gateway, ranked 10th on a list of the "world's most improved airports" for 2018, released by London-based Skytrax. – Rappler.com