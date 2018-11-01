Repairs and construction work will continue, however, as the airport sustained heavy damage due to Typhoon Rosita (Yutu)

Published 5:12 PM, November 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Cauayan Airport in Isabela, whose passenger terminal was badly damaged by Typhoon Rosita (Yutu) early this week, will reopen on Friday, November 2.

This is "to ensure that our airports are able to serve the riding public this Undas holiday," the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said in an advisory Thursday.

CAAP Director General Captatin Jim Sydiongco said repairs and construction work at the Passenger Terminal Building will continue in the next two to 3 weeks.

For now, the CAAP has come up with an interim operational plan for commercial flights, after meeting with representatives of PAL Express, Cebu Pacific, the Office of Transportation Security (OTS), and other stakeholders.

"It is now the airlines’ discretion to operate their scheduled flights at Cauayan Airport starting tomorrow (November 2)," Sydiongco said. – Rappler.com

