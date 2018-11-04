Detained Senator Leila de Lima calls for a Senate probe into two Build, Build Build projects that can displace around 180,000 families in Metro Manila

Published 10:39 AM, November 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Senator Leila de Lima called on her colleagues on Sunday, November 4, to investigate two Build, Build, Build projects that she warns could displace around 180,000 families in Metro Manila.

Through Senate Resolution No. 927, De Lima sought a Senate panel probe into the construction of the P23-billion North Luzon Expressway-South Luzon Expressway Connector Road and the P171-billion North-South Commuter Railway.

"Mega-infrastructure projects such as these rarely, if at all, mention the social costs of these endeavors, particularly the physical and economic displacement of thousands of people just to give way for their construction in Metro Manila's densely populated areas," the detained senator said in a statement.

Build, Build, Build, a centerpiece program of the Duterte administration, has scheduled to roll out this year the two projects flagged by De Lima.

De Lima, chairperson of the Senate committee on social justice, welfare, and rural development, urged the Duterte administration to consider the price paid by families who will be uprooted in the face of the big-ticket projects.

Even if the government will provide new houses, the opposition senator also warned that the housing projects will lack occupants "due to lack of access to livelihood opportunities, power, water, community facilities, and poor estate management." – Rambo Talabong/Rappler.com