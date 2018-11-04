Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol will visit typhoon-hit Isabela after President Rodrigo Duterte scolded him for being unable to attend the recent command conference

Published 3:15 PM, November 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Rosita (Yutu) resulted in at least P1.85 billion in agricultural damage, said the Department of Agriculture's Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Operations Center (DA-DRRMOC) on Saturday, November 3.

Agricultural goods lost to the typhoon was estimated at 98,870 metric tons and covered 93,209 hectares in Northern Luzon.

A total of P1.41 billion worth of rice was damaged, mostly coming from Isabela and Cagayan.

Meanwhile, a total of P48.57 million worth of corn was affected, with Isabela and Nueva Vizcaya taking most of the hit.

A total of 19,213 farmers and fisherfolk were affected by Rosita's onslaught.

The DA-DRRMOC already mobilized regional teams to validate the estimates.

Seed buffer stocks for rice, corn, and assorted high value crops will be distributed to affected regions.

Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol said he will personally visit typhoon-hit Isabela to check on the needs of affected farmers.

His announcement came after President Rodrigo Duterte scolded him for being unable to attend the command conference on Rosita's effects last Wednesday, October 31.

DA Director Narciso Edillo represented Piñol in the briefing. Piñol said in a Facebook post on Saturday that he was with his family and visited the grave of his late father.

"I take the blame and apologize if the Office of the President failed to inform President Duterte of my request that I be represented by another official in that trip," Piñol said.

"Personally, I interpret the President's act of looking for the agriculture secretary in the briefing as an indication of the importance he gives to the welfare of farmers and fishermen affected by the typhoon," he added.

Rosita exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility last Wednesday. It left at least 11 people dead from landslides and flash floods, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC). – Rappler.com