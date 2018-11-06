The latest figure reinforces the projections of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas and the Department of Finance that inflation is beginning to taper off

Published 9:05 AM, November 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Inflation or the increase in the prices of goods remained steady in October at 6.7%, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) announced on Tuesday, November 6.

The latest figure is the same as in September. (READ: Poorest Filipinos feel inflation at 8% in August 2018)

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) economists earlier projected inflation to have peaked during September and to fall within 6.2% to 7% in October. Meanwhile, the Department of Finance (DOF) forecast it to be at 6.5% in October.

Both the BSP and the DOF attributed their optimistic outlooks to stabilizing rice, power, and oil prices.

The continuous rise in the prices of goods has led to a downgrade in the projections of various think tanks and multilateral lenders for the country's gross domestic product (GDP).

The World Bank cut its GDP outlook for 2018 to 6.5% from 6.7%, while the Asian Development Bank (ADB) slashed it to 6.4% from 6.8%.

GDP for the 2nd quarter stood at a disappointing 6%, which prompted economic managers to cut their target to 6.5-6.9% from the previous 7-8%.

The PSA is set to announce the GDP figure for the 3rd quarter on Thursday, November 8.

Stubbornly high inflation for the year also prompted the BSP to hike interest rates 4 times, bringing the overnight reverse repurchase rate to 4.5% to manage inflation expectations and guard the currency from speculative attacks. – Rappler.com