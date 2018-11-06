The new routes to NAIA will have 4 stops: two in Muntinlupa and 2 in Sta Rosa, Laguna

Published 7:00 AM, November 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Premium point-to-point (P2P) buses to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) from Alabang, Muntinlupa, and Sta Rosa, Laguna, will start operations by Thursday, November 8.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, November 6, UBE Express buses – owned by logistics firm Airfreight 2100 Inc – announced the new route. It will pass by the following stops:

Alabang Town Center

Ayala South Park, Muntinlupa

Robinsons Tagapo in Sta Rosa, Laguna

Solenad in Nuvali, Sta Rosa

The premium bus firm will bring passengers to NAIA terminals 1, 2, 3, and 4. Bus trip schedules and fares have yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, online bookings through the UBE Express passenger app are still on hold, as the firm upgrades with additional features.

Bookings and other inquiries may be done by calling (02) 234 3439 or by visiting their Facebook page. Air21 has also set up an authorized booking office in airport terminals to allow passengers to conveniently buy tickets.

The South-NAIA route is the 6th route launched by UBE Express. Its P2P buses also bring passengers from NAIA to the Entertainment City and Grand Prix Hotel in Pasay, along the Robinsons route in Manila, and Ayala Center in Makati.

It recently launched the Araneta Cubao-NAIA route with a fixed price of P100 per trip.

All premium P2P buses are equipped with a global positioning system technology, WiFi connection, and closed circuit television cameras. – Rappler.com