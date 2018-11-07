The bids for the 3rd major telecommunications player slot will be opened on Wednesday, November 7

Published 8:35 AM, November 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The race for the 3rd major telecommunications player slot inches closer to an end as the bids are opened on Wednesday, November 7.

Ten companies bought bid documents, but not all are expected to actually bid. (LIST: Potential 3rd telco bidders)

Some companies went to court to appeal the rules set by the National Telecommunications Commission and the Department of Information and Communications Technology. (FAST FACTS: 3rd telco player selection rules)

– Rappler.com