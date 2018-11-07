Canceled flights due to NAIA runway repairs in November
Please refresh this page for updates.
MANILA, Philippines – Several domestic and international flights scheduled from November 12 to 17 and November 19 to 22 at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) will be canceled due to maintenance activities.
NAIA will be closed from 12 am to 6 am on those dates for runway overlay works. (READ: What to do when your flight gets canceled)
Below are the affected flights:
Cebu Pacific
November 12 to 17 and November 19 to 22
International
- 5J 409 Manila-Bandar Seri Begawan
- 5J 410 Bandar Seri Begawan-Manila
- 5J 288 Manila-Guangzhou
- 5J 114 Manila-Hong Kong
- 5J 115 Hong Kong-Manila
- 5J 733 Manila-Kota Kinabalu
- 5J 362 Manila-Macau
- 5J 363 Macau-Manila
- 5J 257 Manila-Siem Reap
- 5J 258 Siem Reap-Manila
- 5J 753 Manila-Saigon
- 5J 754 Saigon-Manila
- 5J 268 Manila-Xiamen
- 5J 269 Xiamen-Manila
Domestic
- 5J 471 Manila-Bacolod
- 5J 472 Bacolod-Manila
- 5J 377 Manila-Cagayan de Oro
- 5J 378 Cagayan de Oro-Manila
- 5J 395 Manila-Cagayan de Oro
- 5J 396 Cagayan de Oro-Manila
- 5J 557 Manila-Cebu
- 5J 556 Cebu-Manila
- 5J 579 Manila-Cebu
- 5J 589 Manila-Cebu
- 5J 981 Manila-Davao
- 5J 982 Davao-Manila
- 5J 461 Manila-Iloilo
- 5J 462 Iloilo-Manila
- 5J 467 Manila-Iloilo
- 5J 855 Manila-Zamboanga
- 5J 856 Zamboanga-Manila
November 13 to 18 and November 20 to 23
International
- 5J289 Guangzhou-Manila
- 5J734 Kota Kinabalu-Manila
Domestic
- 5J 582 Cebu-Manila
- 5J 590 Cebu-Manila
- 5J 468 Iloilo-Manila
What to do
Cebu Pacific said "affected passengers are strongly advised not to proceed to the airport," but instead opt for any of the following, without penalties:
- rebook their flights for travel within 30 days from original departure date
- place the cost of the ticket in a travel fund for future use
- get a full refund
According to Cebu Pacific, the fastest way to rebook or seek a refund is through the Manage Booking section of the airline's website. Passengers can also message Cebu Pacific through Facebook and Twitter, or call hotline number 7020888. – Rappler.com