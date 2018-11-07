Bookmark and refresh this page for a list of flights canceled as the runway of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport undergoes maintenance

Published 12:25 PM, November 07, 2018

Please refresh this page for updates.

MANILA, Philippines – Several domestic and international flights scheduled from November 12 to 17 and November 19 to 22 at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) will be canceled due to maintenance activities.

NAIA will be closed from 12 am to 6 am on those dates for runway overlay works. (READ: What to do when your flight gets canceled)

Below are the affected flights:

Cebu Pacific

November 12 to 17 and November 19 to 22

International

5J 409 Manila-Bandar Seri Begawan

5J 410 Bandar Seri Begawan-Manila

5J 288 Manila-Guangzhou

5J 114 Manila-Hong Kong

5J 115 Hong Kong-Manila

5J 733 Manila-Kota Kinabalu

5J 362 Manila-Macau

5J 363 Macau-Manila

5J 257 Manila-Siem Reap

5J 258 Siem Reap-Manila

5J 753 Manila-Saigon

5J 754 Saigon-Manila

5J 268 Manila-Xiamen

5J 269 Xiamen-Manila

Domestic

5J 471 Manila-Bacolod

5J 472 Bacolod-Manila

5J 377 Manila-Cagayan de Oro

5J 378 Cagayan de Oro-Manila

5J 395 Manila-Cagayan de Oro

5J 396 Cagayan de Oro-Manila

5J 557 Manila-Cebu

5J 556 Cebu-Manila

5J 579 Manila-Cebu

5J 589 Manila-Cebu

5J 981 Manila-Davao

5J 982 Davao-Manila

5J 461 Manila-Iloilo

5J 462 Iloilo-Manila

5J 467 Manila-Iloilo

5J 855 Manila-Zamboanga

5J 856 Zamboanga-Manila

November 13 to 18 and November 20 to 23

International

5J289 Guangzhou-Manila

5J734 Kota Kinabalu-Manila

Domestic

5J 582 Cebu-Manila

5J 590 Cebu-Manila

5J 468 Iloilo-Manila

What to do

Cebu Pacific said "affected passengers are strongly advised not to proceed to the airport," but instead opt for any of the following, without penalties:

rebook their flights for travel within 30 days from original departure date

place the cost of the ticket in a travel fund for future use

get a full refund

According to Cebu Pacific, the fastest way to rebook or seek a refund is through the Manage Booking section of the airline's website. Passengers can also message Cebu Pacific through Facebook and Twitter, or call hotline number 7020888. – Rappler.com