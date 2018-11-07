The Bacolod-Silay airport will be closed from 8 am to 12 noon to conduct a full scale emergency exercise in compliance with its aerodrome certification

Published 5:24 PM, November 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Domestic and international flights to and from Bacolod-Silay Airport between 8 am to 12 noon on Friday, November 9, will be canceled or delayed.

The Bacolod-Silay Airport will be closed to conduct a full scale emergency exercise in compliance with its aerodrome certification. (READ: What to do when your flight gets canceled)

Below are the affected flights:

Philippine Airlines

Canceled

PR 2331 Clark-Bacolod

PR 2332 Bacolod-Clark

Delayed

PR 2131 Manila-Bacolod

PR 2132 Bacolod-Manila

Cebu Pacific

Canceled

5J 484 Bacolod-Manila

5J 125 Bacolod-Cebu

Delayed

5J 486 Manila-Bacolod

What to do

Philippine Airlines (PAL) is offering these options to affected passengers:

rebook within 30 days from original travel date

flight rerouting

refund of ticket cost

The flag carrier also advised its passengers to check the status of their flights as early as 48 hours before departure, through the PAL website, Facebook page, mobile app, hotline number 8558888, or by visiting a PAL ticketing office or partner travel agent.

Meanwhile, Cebu Pacific said "affected passengers are strongly advised not to proceed to the airport," but instead opt for any of the following, without penalties:

rebook their flights for travel within 30 days from original departure date

place the cost of the ticket in a Travel Fund for future use

get a full refund

According to Cebu Pacific, the fastest way to rebook or seek a refund is through the Manage Booking section of the airline's website. Passengers can also message Cebu Pacific through Facebook and Twitter, or call hotline number 7020888. – Rappler.com