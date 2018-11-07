Bacolod flights cancelled, delayed due to airport closure on November 9
MANILA, Philippines – Domestic and international flights to and from Bacolod-Silay Airport between 8 am to 12 noon on Friday, November 9, will be canceled or delayed.
The Bacolod-Silay Airport will be closed to conduct a full scale emergency exercise in compliance with its aerodrome certification. (READ: What to do when your flight gets canceled)
Below are the affected flights:
Philippine Airlines
Canceled
PR 2331 Clark-Bacolod
PR 2332 Bacolod-Clark
Delayed
PR 2131 Manila-Bacolod
PR 2132 Bacolod-Manila
Cebu Pacific
Canceled
5J 484 Bacolod-Manila
5J 125 Bacolod-Cebu
Delayed
5J 486 Manila-Bacolod
What to do
Philippine Airlines (PAL) is offering these options to affected passengers:
- rebook within 30 days from original travel date
- flight rerouting
- refund of ticket cost
The flag carrier also advised its passengers to check the status of their flights as early as 48 hours before departure, through the PAL website, Facebook page, mobile app, hotline number 8558888, or by visiting a PAL ticketing office or partner travel agent.
Meanwhile, Cebu Pacific said "affected passengers are strongly advised not to proceed to the airport," but instead opt for any of the following, without penalties:
- rebook their flights for travel within 30 days from original departure date
- place the cost of the ticket in a Travel Fund for future use
- get a full refund
According to Cebu Pacific, the fastest way to rebook or seek a refund is through the Manage Booking section of the airline's website. Passengers can also message Cebu Pacific through Facebook and Twitter, or call hotline number 7020888. – Rappler.com