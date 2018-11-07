The service is available in Metro Manila and is currently being tested in Cebu City and Mandaue in Cebu with over 4,000 restaurants to choose from

Published 10:27 PM, November 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – In a bid to be the "everyday super app," Southeast Asia ride-hailing giant Grab officially launched "GrabFood" on Wednesday, November 7.

GrabFood is the firm's food delivery service that allows users to order from restaurants through the app and brings it directly to their doorstep, with a flat delivery fee of only P49. It doesn't require a minimum order.

The service is available in Metro Manila, and is currently being tested in Cebu City and Mandaue in Cebu. There are over 4,000 locally-based restaurants to choose from.

Currently, the only available mode of payment is through cash. Grab's mobile payment GrabPay will soon be integrated in its system.

Philippines is the 6th country where Grab launched the service in the region, after Indonesia, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand.

"We want their GrabFood experience to be more convenient and more rewarding. Food is such as basic necessity but is also very personal to every consumer," said Cindy Toh, Grab Philippines marketing head.

Digital economy

With the new service, Southeast Asia's unicorn said that they are "accelerating their ability to leverage the opportunities of a shared digital economy."

To mark its official launch in Metro Manila, GrabFood Crave City kicks off today, a 4-day digital experience at the BGC Amphitheater pic.twitter.com/bFdhct0nDw — Aika Rey (@reyaika) November 7, 2018

Grab said that consumers are now able to connect thousands of restaurants only with their smartphones, as merchants get additional income from the in-app orders.

The firm also highlighted better earning opportunities for delivery partners. Grab said they can earn up to twice more than the average minimum national wage.

Crave City

To mark its official launch, the firm set-up a pop-up at the Bonifacio Global City Amphitheater in Taguig called "GrabFood Crave City," which offers a "digital dining experience" similar to ordering through the app.

The “digital dining” experience at the GrabFood Crave City allows you to book via the GrabFood app while waiting on your table, to be delivered after. It’s here until November 10. pic.twitter.com/ELkB58Uw2m — Aika Rey (@reyaika) November 7, 2018

Among the restaurants at the Crave City are Mom & Tina's, El Chupacabra, Señor Pollo, Bawai Vietnamese Kitchen, Charlie's Grind and Grill, Ersao, Aysee, Sunrise Buckets, Manila Creamery, and Stockpile.

The Crave City is in BGC until Saturday, November 10. – Rappler.com