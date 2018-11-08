This is lower than the revised 2nd quarter figure of 6.2%

Published 10:03 AM, November 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The country's gross domestic product (GDP) slowed down to 6.1% during the 3rd quarter of 2018, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said on Thursday, November 8.

The figure is lower than the revised 2nd quarter figure of 6.2%.

The government is aiming for the GDP to settle between 6.5% and 6.9% for 2018.

Growth targets for 2019 to 2022 range from 7% to 8%.

The latest figure was recorded amid inflation reaching a 9-year high of 6.7% in October and a weaker peso.

The World Bank expects the GDP to average at 6.5% in 2018, lower than its initial optimistic forecast of 6.7%.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) projected a lower average of 6.4%. – Rappler.com