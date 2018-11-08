Philippine economy slows down to 6.1% in Q3 2018
MANILA, Philippines – The country's gross domestic product (GDP) slowed down to 6.1% during the 3rd quarter of 2018, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said on Thursday, November 8.
The figure is lower than the revised 2nd quarter figure of 6.2%.
The government is aiming for the GDP to settle between 6.5% and 6.9% for 2018.
Growth targets for 2019 to 2022 range from 7% to 8%.
The latest figure was recorded amid inflation reaching a 9-year high of 6.7% in October and a weaker peso.
The World Bank expects the GDP to average at 6.5% in 2018, lower than its initial optimistic forecast of 6.7%.
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) projected a lower average of 6.4%. – Rappler.com