Published 12:35 PM, November 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Flights will be disrupted as the Philippine government is set to upgrade the Manila airport radar system mid-November, in a bid to enhance navigational capabilities.

In a statement on Thursday, November 8, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) announced that domestic and international flights will be reduced at NAIA from November 15 to 20 due to the planned upgrade.

"The reduction of flights was decided as a safety measure as the old Manila ACC (Area Control Center) radar, which has a limited capacity, undergoes a transition phase to the Communications, Navigation, Surveillance/Air Traffic Management (CNS/ATM) system, which can cover the whole country," CAAP said.

"This new system will provide safer and more efficient air travel," it added.

At least 4 flights will be canceled per hour, from NAIA's 40 flights per hour. (READ: Canceled flights at NAIA in November)

Airlines were given the discretion to decide which flights to cancel. – Rappler.com