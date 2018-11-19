The new route from the Clark International Airport to South Korea will begin on January 19, 2019

Published 9:15 PM, November 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – AirAsia will launch flights from the Clark International Airport in Pampanga to Seoul, South Korea, beginning January 19, 2019.

The Clark-Seoul (Incheon) flight will leave at 5:50 pm every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, while the Seoul (Incheon)-Clark flight will leave at 11:25 pm, also every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

"It is an exciting time for travelers from Metro Manila, Central and Northern Luzon wanting to experience winter in Seoul as we begin to offer new flights from Clark in January," said AirAsia Philippines chief executive officer Dexter Comendador in a statement on Monday, November 19.

"AirAsia is expanding our network in Clark to provide the much-needed connectivity and convenience," he added.

AirAsia already flies from Clark to Cebu, Davao, Puerto Princesa, Caticlan (Boracay), Tacloban, Iloilo, Cagayan de Oro, and Taipei, Taiwan.

The airline operates a fleet of 21 Airbus A320s from hubs in Manila, Cebu, Kalibo, and Clark. – Rappler.com