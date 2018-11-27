The new Bohol-Panglao International Airport will be the sole commercial airport that will serve the province of Bohol

Published 4:30 PM, November 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) announced on Tuesday, November 27, that the Tagbilaran Airport in Bohol will be closed starting 6 pm.

All flights going to the province will be transferred to the new Bohol-Panglao International Airport in Panglao Island once it becomes operational on Wednesday, November 28, at 6 am.

This means that the new Bohol-Panglao International Airport will be the sole commercial airport that will serve the province. The new airport is 40 minutes away from Tagbilaran City.

The new Bohol airport, which can accommodate up to two million passengers yearly, is described as a "total upgrade" from the Tagbilaran Airport.

The new airport is "night-rated," allowing flights during the evening – a feature that the Tagbilaran Airport does not have.

It also boasts of environment-friendly facilities that could prevent as much as 18 tons of carbon dioxide emissions per year.

Flight advisories

Philippine Airlines

In an advisory on Tuesday, flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) said passengers should make transport arrangements to the new airport for their new flight itinerary.

The following flights originally scheduled to depart from Tagbilaran Airport on Wednesday will be transferred to the new airport:

PR 2774 to Manila

PR 2778 to Manila

PR 2872 to Clark

PR 2373 to Davao

PR 1482 (2P 1482) to Seoul

The following flights will arrive at the new Bohol airport on Wednesday:

PR 2773 to Manila

PR 2777 to Manila

PR 2871 to Clark

PR 2372 to Davao

PR 1483 (2P 1483) to Seoul

PAL ticketing offices at the decommissioned Tagbilaran Airport will remain operational until December 15 to assist passengers during the transition period.

PAL said a ticketing office at the Bohol-Panglao International Airport is still being set up, but the check-in counters will be able to issue tickets if necessary.

Cebu Pacific

Budget airline Cebu Pacific announced on Tuesday that the first flight to land at the Bohol-Panglao International Airport will be Flight 5J 619 from Manila at 7:30 am on Wednesday.

The first Cebu Pacific flight leaving the new airport will be Flight 5J 620 bound for Manila at 8 am, with an estimated time of arrival at 9:25 am.

Cebu Pacific flies thrice daily between Bohol and Manila, and once daily from Bohol to Cagayan de Oro and Davao via its subsidiary CebGo.

Starting December 15, Cebu Pacific will begin daily flights between Bohol and Clark. – Rappler.com