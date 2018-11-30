Jon Ramon Aboitiz chaired Aboitiz Equity Ventures, one of the Philippines’ most valuable family conglomerates

Published 8:32 PM, November 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine tycoon Jon Ramon Aboitiz has died at age 70.

The chairman of listed firm Aboitiz Equity Ventures, one of the country’s most valuable family conglomerates, died Friday morning, November 30, but his death was confirmed to employees only in the evening through a company-wide email.

"His passing is certainly a great loss not only for the Group but for Philippine business as well. He was our strong pillar.... Jon will be profoundly missed as he was an inspiring leader, loving and lovable, and someone who easily connect with everyone around him. The Aboitiz family requests all of you to join us in praying for the eternal repose of his soul," the email said.

Jon Ramon served the Aboitiz Group for 49 years. He was president and CEO of Aboitiz & Company from 1991 to 2008, and of Aboitiz Equity Ventures from 1994 to 2008. He became chairman of the Board of AEV after that until the time of his death.

He was president of AEV when the company became public, and also took over as president of the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Incorporated (RAFI) after the death of his younger brother Roberto "Bobby" Aboitiz in 2017.

He also served as a non-executive director at Union Bank, and held positions in 2GO Group, Pilmico Foods, International Container Terminal Service, Subic Enerzone Corporation, and Bloomberry Resorts.

He and brother Mikel were ranked as the 33rd on Forbes’ 2018 list of richest people in the Philippines.

Aboitiz led the family business and expanded it to power, banking, financial services, food, infrastructure, and land. – Rappler.com