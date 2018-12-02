'The business community lost a passionate champion and leader, a stalwart in the industry, and a staunch advocate of and for employers,' says the Employers Confederation of the Philippines

Published 7:07 AM, December 03, 2018

Businessman Donald Dee passed away at the age of 72 on Saturday, December 1, the Employers Confederation of the Philippines (ECOP) said.

“The business community lost a passionate champion and leader, a stalwart in the industry, and a staunch advocate of and for employers,” ECOP said in a Facebook post on Sunday.

Dee was special envoy for trade negotiations under the Arroyo administration.

He also served as commissioner of Social Security System (SSS) and director of the Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company (PLDT).

Dee also held various posts in business groups, including honorary chairman and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI), founding trustee of the Philippine Business for Education (PBED), and council member of the ASEAN Business Advisory Council (ABAC)-Philippines.

He also became president of Phoenix Resource and Management Corporation, director of the Manila Exposition Complex, and president of Pan Pacific Airways.

His daughter, Apples Aberin, also confirmed Dee’s passing through an Instagram post.

"You fought a good, brave fight! And now, I am thankful that you are in a better place," Aberin said.

His wake is at the Capilla del Señor of Santuario de San Antonio in Makati City.

Dee will be cremated on Wednesday, December 5. – Rappler.com