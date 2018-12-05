Grab Philippines is offering free rides to and from Ateneo de Manila University and University of the Philippines

Published 11:05 PM, December 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – With Ateneo hailed as champions for UAAP Season 81 men's basketball, ride hailing giant Grab Philippines is offering free rides up to P250 to and from Katipunan Avenue in Quezon City.

The Ateneo Blue Eagles won against University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons on Wednesday, December 5, with a score of 99-81. Both universities are located along Katipunan Avenue, thus earning the monicker "Battle of Katipunan" for the game.

In a tweet right after Ateneo bagged the championship, Grab said it would offer free rides up to P250 by simply using the "GRABUAAP" promo code. More expensive rides will receive a discount of up to P300.

The offer is valid until December 6 at 11:59 pm.

Congratulations to the Ateneo de Manila University! That was one tough #BattleofKatipunan and as a treat, we're giving both teams free rides! Just use the promo code GRABUAAP for free rides up to P250 to and from any point on Katipunan! #OneBigFight#AtinTwo



*T&Cs apply pic.twitter.com/SCJ5lmKeWU — Grab Philippines (@grabph) December 5, 2018

The promo can be applied to rides to both universities and anywhere along Katipunan Avenue. It is also valid to rides going to UP Manila in Ermita.

The code can be used only once, with limited redemptions per day. – Rappler.com