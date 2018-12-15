The free rides aim to supplement the limited number of cars that can be booked through the app

Published 4:22 PM, December 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – This Christmas season, ride-hailing giant Grab Philippines is offering unlimited point-to-point (P2P) bus and jeepney rides in Metro Manila that can be redeemed through their loyalty reward program.

Cindy Toh, Grab Philippines marketing head, said that the free rides can be availed through the GrabRewards menu on the app. It can be redeemed by using 1 point from the rewards program.

Here are the following routes:

Bus routes

SM Megamall to SM North (5 pm to 11 pm) - Froehlich Tours



Mckinley Hill, Taguig to San Lorenzo Place, Makati (5 pm to 10 pm) - Citylink Coach Services

Jeepney routes

Ayala to Market-Market (11 am to 11 pm)



EDSA-Shaw to Pasig (11 am to 8 pm)



EDSA-Crossing to Kalentong, Mandaluyong (8 am to 4 pm)



PRC-Mantrade-Kayamanan C (8 am to 4 pm)



Guadalupe to Gate 3 Fort Bonifacio (11 am to 11 pm)

The voucher is valid for one person only, and seating is on a first come, first serve basis. It will run until December 24.

"The Grab Christmas Express campaign all comes together in Grab's Better Everyday credo, which, among its services, only has one goal: to improve your everyday experience. We are mindful that going home can be more challenging this season, and we are happy to provide support for our commuting public," Toh said late Friday, December 14.

The free rides aim to supplement the limited number of cars that can be booked through the app.

In an interview with reporters on Friday, Grab Philippines head Brian Cu said there are only 33,000 to 35,000 vehicles available for bookings at any given day, which explains the difficulty in getting rides this season. – Rappler.com