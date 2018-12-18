The Department of Public Works and Highways says the new flyover would ease traffic as motorists can skip the stoplight at the corner of Pacific Avenue in Parañaque City

CAVITE, Philippines – The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) officially opened the southbound flyover along the Manila-Cavite Expressway (Cavitex) on Tuesday, December 18.

The elevated flyover would ease the flow of traffic along the expressway for southbound motorists, and northbound motorists coming from Cavite turning left at Pacific Avenue in Parañaque City, which serves as the gateway to Diosdado Macapagal Boulevard.

Prior to the construction of the flyover, motorists had to wait at a stoplight.

Public Works Secretary Mark Villar said motorists would save around 10 minutes of their time waiting for the traffic light to turn green.

"Malaking bagay din dahil dati, naiipon dito 'yung traffic. No'ng walang flyover, 'yung mga kotse na galing sa south maghihintay talaga," Villar told reporters on Tuesday.

(This would really help because before, there would be traffic buildup here. When there was still no flyover, vehicles coming from the south would really have to wait.)

Villar said an average of 140,000 vehicles use the Cavitex daily.

The tollways arm of Manuel Pangilinan-led Metro Pacific Investments Corporation, Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation, with its subsidiary Cavite Infrastructure Corporation (CIC), invested P700 million for the Cavitex enhancement project.

The construction of the flyover is the first phase of the project. The second phase, which would include bridge widening at Wawa, Las Piñas City, is set to be completed late 2019.

CIC president Roberto Bontia said the flyover was opened in time for the holiday season.

"We have expected and prepared for the increase in traffic and have designated traffic marshals and ground support to help manage the traffic especially during rush hour," Bontia added. – Rappler.com