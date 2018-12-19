The 8-digit format ensures a sufficient resource pool to cater to the rapid growth of landline customers in major cities

Published 2:32 PM, December 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Metro Manila and neighboring areas will soon get an extra digit on their telephone numbers, as two of the country’s leading telecommunications companies are set to implement such directive of government.

Both PLDT and Globe said they would comply to the order of the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC), which orders all telephone numbers in the Greater Metro Manila Area with a 02 area code will move to an 8-digit format no later than March 31, 2019.

The two telco giants said they will implement the order at an earlier date on March 18.

The NTC said the 8-digit format ensures a sufficient resource pool to cater to the rapid growth of landline customers in major cities

Globe landline and DUO users will be adding a “7” at the beginning of their existing landline number.

For example, a Globe customer with existing landline or DUO number of (02)576-4567 will have to change his or her number to (02)7576-4567.

Meanwhile, Bayan Telecommunications customers will follow the numbering format (02)3000-XXXX to (02)3499-XXXX.

Meanwhile, users of PLDT will be adding an “8” at the start of their current landline number.

PLDT said customers in the Rizal Province, San Pedro, Laguna, and Bacoor, Cavite will also have the new 8-digit format.

Globe said that for a period of 3 months after the migration, customers who will still incorrectly dial the old 7-digit number will hear a special announcement, saying the format has been changed to an 8-digit setup.

During the migration, affected customers may also experience downtime as telcos utilize this period to update their system to an 8-digit numbering format. – Rappler.com