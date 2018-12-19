Fees won’t be collected at the toll gates of the following highways: NAIAx, Skyway, SLEX, and Star Tollway

Published 8:25 PM, December 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – San Miguel Corporation’s tollways serving southern Metro Manila and Luzon will be waiving its fees on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, their operators announced on Wednesday, December 19.

Fees won’t be collected at the toll gates of the following highways:

NAIA Expressway or NAIAx

Skyway System

South Luzon Expressway or SLEX

Star Tollway

During these periods:

From 10 pm on Monday, December 24, to 6 am on Tuesday, December 25

From 10 pm on Monday, December 31, to 6 am on Tuesday, January 1, 2019

The operators of these tollways – the Skyway O&M Corporation, the Manila Toll Expressway Systems Incorporated, and the Star Tollway Corporation – said this is their way of giving back to their road users, timed for the holidays.

They also urged motorists to plan their trips well since traffic is expected to be especially heavy on these highways on the following dates:

Friday, December 21, when people are going home from and to Metro Manila for Christmas

Friday, December 28, when people are going home from and to Metro Manila for the New Year

Wednesday, January 2, 2019, when people are returning to and from Metro Manila

The following toll plazas are expected to have high traffic volume:

NAIAx-Skyway: Main Toll Plazas, Dona Soledad, Dr A Santos, Alabang at the Skyway elevated section, and Nichols, C5, Merville, Sucat and Bicutan northbound and southbound exits, and South Station

SLEX: Filinvest NB exit and SB entry, Susana Heights, Carmona, Santa Rosa, Eton, Cabuyao Interchange Calamba, and Greenfields NB/SB exits

Star Tollway: Santo Tomas, Tanauan, Malvar, Balete, Lipa, Ibaan, and Batangas City

SMC South Tollways' hotline can be reached for assistance and traffic update at (02) 318-8655. – Rappler.com