Published 5:42 PM, December 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Tax Academy (PTA) will offer an off-campus course on public finance and other online courses in 2019, the Department of Finance (DOF) said on Wednesday, December 26.

Finance Undersecretary Gil Beltran said the specialized post-graduate course, which aims to re-tool and enhance workers’ skills, is open to personnel of the DOF, Bureau of Internal Revenue, Bureau of Customs, and the Bureau of Local Government Finance

PTA will offer the study program in partnership with the Graduate School of the University of the Philippines Los Baños.

Beltran said this setup would be cheaper than organizing courses that require the physical presence of employees and would make the PTA courses available to all personnel of the DOF and its attached agencies nationwide.

The DOF earlier said that senior officials would join the teaching team of the PTA as adjunct professors.

The PTA was established to professionalize revenue agencies.

Under Republic Act 10143, people who intend to be employed in one of the revenue agencies should pass basic courses before they can be hired on contractual or permanent status. – Rappler.com