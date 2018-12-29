DPWH Secretary Mark Villar says the new road is expected to cut travel time going north

Published 5:31 PM, December 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The last phase of the Laoag City Bypass Road in Ilocos Norte is now open to the public, Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Mark Villar announced on Saturday, December 29.

It is expected to cut travel time heading north from 45 minutes to just 10 minutes.

In a statement Saturday, the DPWH said the road is expected to ease and divert traffic from Laoag city proper. Prior to the opening of the new road, transport of people and goods was difficult due to the heavy buildup in the inner city.

Villar said the whole project covered the construction of a 7.99-kilometer road opening, embankment, slope protection and drainage.

– Rappler.com