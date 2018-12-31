P2.13 million of that amount is rice production

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Usman has so far cost the Philippine agricultural sector P2.73 million worth of production due to damage to agricultural land.

A total of 1,147 hectares of agricultural land was affected by Usman as of Sunday morning, December 30, according to an update from the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Operations Center released by Agriculture Secretary Manny Piñol.

Of the damage, 78% or P2.13 million worth is rice production. But there was no loss of volume when it comes to rice.

There was an 11-metric-ton actual volume loss for corn, and P604,000 worth of production loss.

A total of 392 farmers have been affected.

The death toll from Usman has climbed to 68 as of afternoon Monday, December 31.

