Published 10:58 AM, January 05, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Port of Tubigon was reopened on Saturday, January 5, following its rehabilitation after a strong earthquake damaged the facility in late 2013.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr announced the reopening of the port, which, it said “now has an expanded capacity to accommodate up to 28 ships including larger vessels, nearly thrice its previous capacity of 10 ships.”

“It now boasts of 3 Ro-Ro wharfs for docking landing craft tanks (LCTs) and barges,” the DOTr said in a statement on Saturday.

The port’s Passenger Terminal Building can now accommodate around 4,000 passengers daily, more than double its previous 1,500-passenger capacity.

The terminal also has a child care station facility, and improved security equipment including a baggage X-ray machine and a walk-through metal detector, the DOTr said.

In March 2018, Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade ordered a fast-tracked repair and renovation of the port facilities. The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) under General Manager Jay Santiago completed the repair in under 9 months.

Tubigon Port serves as a primary dock to vessels plying the Tubigon-Cebu City route.