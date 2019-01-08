Carlos Ghosn, handcuffed and with a rope around his waist as he enters the court, appears to have lost weight in the 7 weeks he has been detained

Published 10:01 AM, January 08, 2019

TOKYO, Japan – Former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn appeared in a Tokyo courtroom on Tuesday, January 8, where he is expected to make his first public statement since his shock arrest in November.

Ghosn, handcuffed and with a rope around his waist as he entered the court, appeared to have lost weight in the 7 weeks he has been detained.

The brief court hearing will see a judge explain Ghosn's ongoing detention on allegations of financial misconduct. – Rappler.com