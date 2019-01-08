Here are the international and homegrown food chains now part of GrabFood

Published 7:55 PM, January 08, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Heads up, foodies! Southeast Asia ride-hailing giant Grab adds more restaurant options on its food delivery service platform.

Joining its roster of partners, international food chains Bonchon Chicken, Yoshinoya, Wendy's and Dunkin Donuts are now part of "GrabFood."

Users can also now book deliveries from homegrown restaurant chains like Goldilocks Bakeshop, ArmyNavy Burger + Burrito, Chooks-to-go, Tori Chizu, Go Bento, The French Baker, and Lartizan.

Grab Philippines marketing head Cindy Toh said in a statement that GrabFood users should expect more merchants to be coming in this year.

In November, Grab officially launched "GrabFood" that allows users to order from restaurants through the app, and have it delivered for a flat delivery fee of P49.

The service is available in Metro Manila and Cebu. There are over 4,000 locally-based restaurants to choose from. – Rappler.com