Published 2:45 PM, January 10, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Budget airline Cebu Pacific will be implementing a new check-in baggage policy starting January 15.

In a travel advisory on Thursday, January 10, Cebu Pacific said it will be "strictly monitoring the number of pieces of checked-in baggage" based on the weight allowance purchased:

Standard (20 kilograms) - up to 2 pieces of baggage

Large (32 kilograms) - up to 3 pieces of baggage

Extra Large (40 kilograms) - up to 4 pieces of baggage

Cebu Pacific said passengers can purchase baggage allowance from booking up to 4 hours before their flight.

The airline set the maximum weight for each piece of baggage at 32 kilograms. (LOOK: Cebu Pacific's new in-flight, pre-order meal selection)

Cebu Pacific added that for connecting flights with the same booking reference, baggage allowance will be charged only once.

Wheelchairs and strollers for infants and small children can still be checked in for free.

Passengers are still entitled to bring one carry-on baggage inside the plane with a maximum weight of 7 kilograms, and one small bag that can fit under the seat. – Rappler.com