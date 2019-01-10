Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol says farmers will be able to borrow up to P50,000, with interest

Published 6:40 PM, January 10, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol said the government will offer loans to farmers of the Cordillera Administrative Region who were forced to throw away truckloads of vegetables.

Piñol said that the Department of Agriculture, through the Agricultural Credit Policy Council, has allocated P100 million for loans.

Farmers will be able to borrow up to P50,000 at an interest of 6% every year.

Piñol also explained that farmers were unable to sell their produce due to Tropical Depression Usman, which caused floods in Bicol.

He said traders refused to buy the vegetables delivered by the farmers to Benguet because the floods prevented them from shipping the commodities to Bicol and the Visayas.

Pinol also addressed the open letter accusing him of not working hard enough. He said the accusation was "totally out of bounds," but understood that the sentiment was "triggered by high emotions."

"As I have emphasized time and again, government is never perfect but this government will respond when the need arises," Piñol said.

Farmers have sold vegetables at extremely low prices, yet the oversupply still led to goods getting thrown away. – Rappler.com