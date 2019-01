Motonari Otsuru confirms that Carlos Ghosn has been indicted on the fresh allegations and says he will 'shortly request his release on bail'

Published 2:01 PM, January 11, 2019

TOKYO, Japan – Lawyers for Carlos Ghosn said Friday, January 11, they would request bail for the ex-Nissan chief after prosecutors filed two new charges of financial misconduct against him.

Motonari Otsuru confirmed that Ghosn had been indicted on the fresh allegations and said he would "shortly request his release on bail." – Rappler.com