Here are the airlines offering cheaper fares this January 2019

Published 6:20 PM, January 11, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Planning to snag your dream get-away this year?

Book a flight soon as several airlines are opening the year by holding seat sales this January. (READ: Plan your 13 long weekends in 2018)

Here are the airlines offering cheaper fares this month:

Philippine Airlines

Flag carrier Philippine Airlines has discounted domestic flights for as low as P99 base fare, exclusive of taxes and fees.

International flights are on sale for as low as US$79.

Passengers can book from January 7 to 13. Travel period is from January 21 to November 30.

Cebu Pacific

Budget carrier Cebu Pacific's seat sale includes fares for as low as P299 if you fly from Cagayan de Oro to Iloilo or Bohol.

Cebu Pacific said that domestic destinations are inclusive of 7 kilograms (kg) hand carry baggage allowance, but exclusive of web admin fee, 12% value-added tax, terminal fees, and fuel surcharge. (READ: Cebu Pacific has new baggage rules starting January 15)

International one-way fares also have the same 7-kg baggage allowance, but web admin fees, P550 international terminal fee, and fuel surcharge are not yet included.

The seat sale runs from January 10 to 12, for travel period from March 1 to June 30.

AirAsia

AirAsia Philippines is putting on sale 1.9 million seats for the members of its BIG loyalty program.

Members are entitled to promo fares as low as P519 from Clark to Tacloban, Iloilo, Davao, and Puerto Princesa.

International destinations can be as low as P1,599 from Manila to Bangkok, Macau, Shenzhen, and Kota Kinabalu.

Booking period is from January 7 to 13, and travel period from January 7 to July 31.

Singapore Air

Singapore Air will be holding a travel fair at Glorietta 2 in Makati and TriNoma in Quezon City from January 11 to 13.

KrisFlyer members, BPI cardholders,and Globe Platinum subscribers who want to book at the fair may receive travel perks.

Passengers can also book online through singaporeair.com using FLYSQ2019 until January 31 for discounted deals.

Travel period is from January 18 to December 31. – Rappler.com