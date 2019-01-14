The Department of Energy grants Tanglawan Philippines LNG Incorporated the notice to proceed to build a liquefied natural gas terminal in Batangas

Published 8:00 PM, January 14, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The joint venture of Dennis Uy's Phoenix Petroleum and China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) was given the green light to establish a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Batangas.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange, Phoenix Petroleum said the Department of Energy (DOE) granted Tanglawan Philippines LNG Incorporated the notice to proceed to build the facility, to support the energy demand in Luzon.

Tanglawan plans to break ground by 2019 and aims to start commercial operations by 2023.

The company also said the facility would produce energy that will be clean, low-cost, and environment-friendly.

The LNG terminal project aims to generate up to 2,000 megawatts in the long term.

The project is among Uy's interests in the power industry.

Last October, he bought 340 million shares in Manuel Pangilinan's PXP Energy.

PXP Energy intends to use the funds raised for oil exploration activities. (READ: 'Forces' in gov't pushed for PH-China oil deal – Locsin)

PXP Energy previously expressed interest in oil exploration activities in the West Philippine Sea. – Rappler.com