Henry Sy Sr's wake is kept simple by his family, but the powerful guests reflect the tycoon's influence on society

Published 9:50 AM, January 21, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – While he was considered the Philippines' richest man for years, Henry Sy Sr's wake may seem simple.

The mall magnate's wake was made open to the public on Sunday, January 20, at the Heritage Park in Taguig City.

All of Sy's children – Teresita, Henry Jr, Hans, Harley, Elizabeth, and Herbert – attended to the guests.

Visitors were quick to notice that the wake had a touch of Sy's SM malls. There was the famous turon, served by some SM employees. (FAST FACTS: Remembering Henry Sy Sr)

One might have expected a more lavish menu or adornments, but the family opted for an uncomplicated setup.

The Sy family also wanted memorial contributions to be sent to the SM Foundation, where the money would be used to fund their scholars.

While the setup appeared simple, Sy's wake felt grand due to the many white flowers sent by various personalities in business, politics, and civil society.

President Rodrigo Duterte arrived before 11 pm on Sunday and stayed for over an hour.

Duterte is welcomed by Sy's children: Teresita, Elizabeth, Hans, Herbert, and Henry Jr.

Prior to Duterte's arrival, his critic, Senator Antonio Trillanes IV, also paid his last respects to Sy.

Trillanes arrived past 9 pm, around the same time some members of the executive branch arrived.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo, and Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III were in the same room as Trillanes, but they did not greet each other.

Organizers said Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon attended late afternoon.

Former senators Juan Ponce Enrile and Pia Cayetano, as well as lawyer Estelito Mendoza, reportedly visited much earlier.

Personalities from the business sector were also present. (READ: Malacañang: Henry Sy Sr a 'pillar of Philippine economy')

Fernando and Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala stayed up to late afternoon.

Davao City tycoon Dennis Uy, who has various deals with the SM Group, also paid his last respects to Sy.

United States Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim was also among the notable visitors.

Sy's interment will be on Thursday, January 24. – Rappler.com