While the GDP growth in 2018 misses the government's target, it does not come as a surprise to economists

Published 10:06 AM, January 24, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The country's gross domestic product (GDP) growth inched up to 6.1% during the 4th quarter of 2018, the Philippine Statistics Authority announced on Thursday, January 24.

The growth for the 4th quarter is slightly higher than the revised 3rd quarter figure of 6%.

The figure brought the GDP for 2018 to 6.2%, missing the government's target of 6.5% to 6.9%.

However, the low figure is not a surprise, as most economists polled by various media outlets expected the government to miss the mark.

Multilateral lenders like the Asian Development Bank and World Bank already downgraded their previous optimistic estimates months ahead of the actual announcement.

High inflation was the major factor cited for the downgrade.

Economic managers maintained the growth prospects for 2019 to 2022 between 7% and 8%.

The GDP measures a country's overall economic activity, taking into account all private and public consumption, investments, private inventories, and trade figures.

The government and businesses use the GDP figures in their decision-making. It also gives investors a snapshot of an economy's health. – Rappler.com