Published 9:32 AM, January 24, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Senate committee on public services resumes its scrutiny of the 3rd major telecommunications player on Thursday, January 24.

Senator Grace Poe, the committee chairperson, aims to look into Mislatel’s promises, as well as issues on national security. (READ: 3rd telco Mislatel brushes off national security worries)

Mislatel is composed of Davao-based businessman Dennis Uy's Udenna Corporation and Chelsea Logistics, as well as Chinese state-owned China Telecommunications Corporation.

The Senate committee has invited Uy to attend the hearing.

The panel also invited Pampanga-based businessman Dennis Anthony Uy, owner of Converge ICT, who has been reported to have expressed interest in teaming up with Mislatel to support the 3rd telco's operations. – Rappler.com