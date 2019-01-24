Henry Sy Sr's family asks 'all those whose lives he touched to pray for the eternal repose of his soul'

Published 1:00 PM, January 24, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The late tycoon Henry Sy Sr was laid to rest on Thursday, January 24, at the Heritage Memorial Park in Taguig City.

On SM's Twitter account, Sy's family asked "all those whose lives he touched to pray for the eternal repose of his soul."

The family earlier requested that those expressing their condolences send memorial contributions to the SM Foundation, instead of sending flowers. (IN PHOTOS: The wake of Henry Sy Sr)

Sy opened the first SM store in 1958 along Carriedo in Manila.

Over the next decades, Sy enjoyed a steady climb to the top. He eventually became the Philippines' richest man until his death on January 19 at the age of 94.

SM's net profit as of 2017 stood at P32.9 billion. – Rappler.com