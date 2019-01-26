The canned goods brand also says it has 'depletion plans' for affected stocks of its San Marino Premium Tawilis product, like donating it to charitable institutions

Published 5:52 PM, January 26, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Canned goods brand San Marino announced on Friday, January 25, that it has stopped making a product that contains Sardinella tawilis, after an international environmental body declared the fish an endangered species.

In a statement posted on their Facebook page, San Marino said it has "already stopped the production of San Marino Premium Tawilis and will begin withdrawing our stocks from all stores as soon as possible."

It also told its customers through a comment on their Facebook post that it has "depletion plans" to ensure that the product's stocks will not be put to waste. "For instance, we will donate it to charitable institutions."

The Switzerland-based International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) listed the Sardinella tawilis as endangered, saying the species in Taal Lake, where it thrives, is under threat "due to overexploitation, pollution, and competition and/or predation with introduced fishes, resulting in continuing declines in habitat quality and number of mature individuals."

"San Marino is committed to doing its share in protecting and preserving our marine wildlife and natural resources," it added.

The brand also said it will be coordinating with government regulatory bodies and authorities in charge of the Taal Lake "to help preserve our precious Sardinella tawilis."

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources has said it will closely monitor the tawilis population in Taal Lake. – Michael Bueza/Rappler.com