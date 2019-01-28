The Philippines' 3rd major telecommunications player plans to start its commercial rollout by late 2020

Published 5:35 PM, January 28, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Mislatel consortium recently submitted its rollout plan to the Senate public services committee.

The 26-page plan basically promises one thing: that Mislatel will be much better than Smart and Globe.

The consortium is composed of Dennis Uy's Udenna Corporation and Chelsea Logistics, as well as Chinese state-run firm China Telecommunications Corporation.

Mislatel is aiming to start the commercial rollout of its network by late 2020, provided that it is granted the certificate of public convenience and necessity by the National Telecommunications Commission this year.

It will initially build a high-quality 4G network and then start the evolution to 5G at "an appropriate time."

Coverage

Metro Manila and nearby areas like Central Luzon, Calabarzon, and the Ilocos Region will be the first to experience its services.

Mislatel is targeting 37% population coverage after its first year in operation and 84% coverage after 5 years.

Construction of infrastructure for Cebu and Central Visayas will start in the later quarters of the first year of rollout.

Some 5,000 barangays in Luzon will be covered in Mislatel's first year. By the 5th year, it will service over 20,000 barangays.

Speed

Mislatel said it can give consumers as fast as 27 megabits per second (Mbps) on its first year, and more than double that to 55 Mbps a year after.

The speed from the second year onwards will be at par with developed Asian peers like Singapore.

National security

Mislatel vowed to ensure national security.

Security measures include device access authentication, secure transfer mechanisms, and multiple security storage mechanisms.

Mislatel said it will also employ threat analysis methods during the design phase to identify potential risks.

The consortium plans to bring in a qualified software provider to implement the threat analysis methods.

While people have been looking forward to better internet services, Mislatel will have to hurdle legal obstacles.

Its congressional franchise has been questioned over alleged violations. – Rappler.com