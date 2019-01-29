The Senate committee on public services is holding a hearing at 10 am on Wednesday, January 30

Published 9:20 PM, January 29, 2019

Bookmark this page to watch the Senate hearing at 10 am on Wednesday, January 30

MANILA, Philippines – The Senate committee on public services will conduct its 4th and final hearing on the franchise of Mislatel, the 3rd major telecommunications player, on Wednesday, January 30.

Mislatel's franchise is under scrutiny due to non-operation and failure to notify legislators of ownership change.

The Senate panel will also take on the logistical and traffic problems of the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange.

On the agenda, too, is the appeal of motorcycle ride-hailing firm Angkas to be allowed to operate. – Rappler.com