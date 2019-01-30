Former country head Brian Cu is now Grab Philippines president, overseeing other services aside from transport

Published 8:00 PM, January 30, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – A former Uber US executive is now the head of transport for ride-hailing giant Grab Philippines.

At the launch of Grab's new "Better Everyday" campaign, its country head-turned-president Brian Cu announced some movements and new executives.

Cu moved up to oversee all the services offered by Grab – transport (GrabCar), food (GrabFood), delivery (GrabExpress), and digital payments (GrabPay).

Handling transport services will now be Chris Taylor, handling GrabCar, GrabShare, GrabCar Premium, and GrabCar 6-seater.

Taylor worked with Uber for more than 4 years.

He served as the global head of service quality for community operations from 2017 to 2018. Before assuming that post, Taylor was the general manager for Uber's outpost in Chicago from 2014, and Boston from 2016.

He was also an adviser for Philippine telecommunications firm PLDT Incorporated starting August 2018, advising on technology and innovation in customer experience.

Cindy Toh, who used to be the marketing head, is now the country head of Grab Malaysia.

Meanwhile, EJ dela Vega has been the country head for GrabFood Philippines since June 2018. He used to be the Southeast Asia operations manager for Uber's food platform.

Grab bought Uber's Southeast Asia operations in March 2018, prompting the PCC to review the deal and bind the ride-hailing firm to fair pricing conditions and service quality commitments.

Almost a year later, Grab continues to dominate the ride-hailing market, with 8 other firms struggling to compete with the giant. (READ: Months after Uber left, where are the new ride-hailing firms?) – Rappler.com