The lounge has relaxing interiors, comfortable seats, TVs, and free Wi-Fi

Published 6:20 PM, January 30, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Traveling cops and soldiers can now use a comfortable lounge in 24 airports around the country.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP), uniformed personnel including those who have retired, Medal of Valor awardees, and their immediate families traveling with them can use the new Heroes' Lounge.

The lounge has relaxing interiors, comfortable seats, TVs, and free Wi-Fi.

The following CAAP-operated airports have their own Heroes' Lounge, some of which have been operational since last year:

1. Puerto Princesa International Airport

2. General Santos International Airport

3. Zamboanga International Airport

4. Davao International Airport

5. Kalibo International Airport

6. Laoag International Airport

7. Iloilo International Airport

8. Butuan Airport

9. Laguindingan Airport

10. Bacolod-Silay Airport

11. Cotabato Airport

12. Tacloban Airport

13. Dipolog Airport

14. Dumaguete Airport

15. Legazpi Airport

16. Naga Airport

17. Pagadian Airport

18. Roxas Airport

19. San Jose Airport

20. Bohol-Panglao International Airport

21. Tuguegarao Airport

22. Virac Airport

23. Cauayan Airport

24. Ozamiz Airport

CAAP said in a statement that the initiative was launched "to show appreciation and gratitude" to uniformed personnel for defending the country.

As for Laguindingan Airport in Misamis Oriental, CAAP spokesperson Eric Apolonio told Rappler that it is the only lounge that offers free food to users.

"In Laguindingan Airport, a concessionaire operates it (lounge) so they usually charge for a fee and they give out free food. But since we have this, they waived the fee already for them," he said.

Apolonio added that cops, soldiers, Medal of Valor awardees, and retired uniformed personnel only need to show their army or police ID at the door.

However, due to space limitations, Apolonio said the use of the lounge in some airports will be on a first come, first served basis.

CAAP is targeting to put up a Heroes' Lounge in all 40 commercial airports around the country by the end of the 1st quarter this year. – Rappler.com