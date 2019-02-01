At least 3 companies submit their notice of increases to the Department of Energy on February 1

Published 1:46 PM, February 01, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – After oil prices rose for 4 consecutive times last January, several companies announced that they will be raising prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).

The Department of Energy (DOE) said Petron Phoenix LPG Philippines, and and Pryce Gases hiked LPG prices by P3.88 per kilo effective on February 1.

In addition, Petron and Phoenix LPG also increased prices for Auto LPG by P2.17 per liter.

Meanwhile, Liquigaz increased its LPG prices and Auto LPG prices by P3.88 per kilo and P2.17 per liter, respectively.

Average prices of LPG settle somewhere between P550 to P730 for a typical 11 kilogram container, according to the DOE.

Other companies have yet to submit their notice of increases and prices to the DOE, but will likely implement hikes as well. – Rappler.com