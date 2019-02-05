The latest inflation figure is closer to the government's target range of 2% to 4%

Published 9:01 AM, February 05, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Inflation clocked in at 4.4% in January, inching closer to the government's desired range of 2% to 4%, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) announced on Tuesday, February 5.

This is the 3rd straight month that inflation decelerated after rising for 10 months last year. (READ: How Filipinos are coping with inflation)

The first figure for 2019 was within the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) forecast range of 4.3% to 5.1% and lower than December 2018's 5.1%.

The BSP projected that domestic oil price hikes were likely the main drivers of inflation for January.

Cold weather likely placed upward pressure on fish and vegetable prices as well.

While inflation is easing overall, inflation for the poorest or bottom 30% income households has yet to meet similar levels. As of December 2018, it stood at 7.2%. – Rappler.com