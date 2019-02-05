The new routes connect 19 provinces

Published 5:54 PM, February 05, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Maritime Industry Authority (Marina) announced on Tuesday, February 5, it had opened 19 new roll-on-roll-off (RO-RO) missionary routes across the country, while it also urged shipping companies to “propose new links with RO-RO-capable ports.”

RO-RO missionary routes are established between two capable ports in places that have not been serviced by shipping lines because of geographic limitation or the lack of market viability.

Marina said shipping companies that would serve missionary routes will “may enjoy protection of investment for 5 years and 50% discount on the regular fees of all applications and renewal of ship documents, licenses, certificates, and permits.”

The following are the new RO-RO missionary routes:

Basco, Batanes – Currimao, Ilocos Norte

Batangas City – San Jose, Occidental Mindoro

San Juan, Batangas – Abra de Ilog, Occidental Mindoro

Real, Quezon – Polillo Island, Quezon

Lucena, Quezon – Odiongan, Romblon

Lucena, Quezon - Buyabod, Marinduque

Lucena, Quezon – Romblon, Romblon

Lucena, Quezon – Masbate City

Maasin, Southern Leyte – Ubay, Bohol

San Narciso, Quezon – San Pascual, Masbate

Pantao, Albay – San Pascual, Masbate

Calbayog City, Samar – Cataingan, Masbate

Taytay, Palawan – Cuyo, Palawan

Cuyo, Palawan – San Jose de Buenavista, Antique

Oslob, Cebu – Dumaguete, Negros Oriental

Punta Engano, Mactan Island, Cebu – Jetafe, Bohol

Poro, Camotes, Cebu – Isabel, Leyte

Lipata, Surigao del Norte – Dapa, Surigao del Norte

Siaton, Negros Oriental – Dipolog City

The Road RO-RO Terminal System is a continuous stretch of roads and ports meant to improve the domestic shipping industry. The development of the nautical highway is one of the priority programs under Marina’s 10-year maritime industry development plan. – Rappler.com