Published 2:13 PM, February 08, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Manila Electric Company (Meralco) will increase electricity rates by P0.5782 per kilowatt hour (kWh) in February, the company announced on Friday, February 8.

The upward adjustment brings the overall rate to P10.4067 per kWh or an increase of P114 in the total bill for households consuming 200 kWh.

For households consuming 500 kWh, the adjustment would be as high as P284.

Meralco attributed the hike to the higher charges from plants under power supply agreements and the wholesale electricity spot market.

Meralco expects higher consumption in the coming months as the summer season approaches.

Consumers are encouraged to practice energy efficiency initiatives such as unplugging appliances when not in use, using the aircon at mid-setting or at 25 degrees Celsius, using a power board to power several appliances at once, and using natural light during daytime. – Rappler.com