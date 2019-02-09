With the day of hearts just around the corner, passengers can book 'GrabBaes', get free rides, surprise deliveries, or redeem freebies

Published 6:32 PM, February 09, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Looking for something to make you feel "kilig" this Valentines Day? Grab Philippines has a lot in store for you.

Late Friday, February 8, Grab Philippines launched their Valentines Day campaign #KiligforEveryone, for its transport, food, delivery, and rewards services.

With the day of hearts just around the corner, passengers can book "GrabBaes" or kilig ambassadors, get free rides, surprise deliveries, or redeem freebies. (READ: Grab launches 8 new app features)

Kilig Rides

Lucky passengers who get a "Kilig car" will get free rides on February 14.

Book GrabBae rides

Starting February 4 to 14, passengers can book a GrabBae for themselves or for others.

Simply go to the GrabRewards panel and purchase "GrabBae" for only 143 points. This is valid for users booking within Makati, Bonifacio Global City, and Ortigas in Metro Manila, and Business park and IT Park in Cebu.

Grab's kilig ambassadors will be serenading starting February 12 to 14. Here's how you can send them to your desired address:

On the app, click car.

In the pick-up tab, input the address where you'd like to send your GrabBae.

Key in "GrabBae Manila" (for Manila) or "GrabBae Cebu" (for Cebu) as your drop-off pin.

Input the GrabBae code you redeemed in the promo tab.

In the notes part, write the name and details of your GrabBae recipient.

On the services menu, choose GrabBae, and click book. The app will notify once you successfully booked a GrabBae.

Make sure to do this early, as there are only limited GrabBaes!

GrabCar Valentines Design Contest

For Grab drivers and operators, they may also win thousands worth of prizes with their in-car design contest.

Those interested to join the challenge may "dress up" the interiors of their cars with the love month theme.

From February 1 to 15, all they have to do is post a photo of their car interiors on the official contest post on Grab Philippines President Brian Cu's Facebook page, and then like and share their post.

The top prize amounts to P35,000 worth of gift certificates. A total of P60,000 worth of gift certificates will be given to the top 5 drivers.

Surprise deliveries

From February 12 to 14, those booking food via the GrabFood platform may get a surprise delivery!

Discounts

As low as 1,430 points, users may redeem discounted coupons and freebies at the GrabRewards platform:

February 8 to 10: P250-discount coupon for SM Cinemas

February 8 to 14: Free Ms Fields cookie, free Toblerone 100 mg at any 7-Eleven stores nationwide

